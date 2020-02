NEW ORLEANS– The NOPD is investigating an accident involving a school bus and a minivan at the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Desire Street.

Police and rescue crews responded to the accident shortly before 6:30 a.m.

Both vehicles were seriously damaged in the crash.

It is unclear whether or not there were any injuries, but there were students on the bus at the time of the crash.

The investigation into what caused the crash is ongoing.