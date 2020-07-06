NOPD investigating a homicide by shooting in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is investigating a homicide that occurred on Sunday, July 5, in the Seventh District.

At around 5:44 p.m., NOPD Seventh District officers responded to a call of aggravated battery by shooting in the 7700 block of West Laverne Street.

Upon arrival, officers found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. EMS transported him to the hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Investigators are currently in the process of gathering evidence and information to identify the person(s) responsible in this incident, as well as a motive.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will determine the official cause of death and release the victim’s name, upon completion of an autopsy and notification of family.

Homicide Detective Michael Poluikis is leading the ongoing investigation and can be reached at 504-658-5300 with any additional information. Citizens with information that can help solve crimes are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.