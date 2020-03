NEW ORLEANS– The NOPD is investigating as shooting in Algiers that happened on Thursday night.

According to detectives, officers responded to a shooting call in the 1300 block of Michael Street around 10:45 p.m. When they arrived on the scene, the found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital by EMS. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

If you know anything about this shooting or any other crime, call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.