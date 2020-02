NEW ORLEANS– The NOPD is investigating an overnight shooting near the intersection of North Villere and Press Streets.

Officers got a call of a shooting around 2:45 A.M. Friday. When they arrives on the scene, they found a man had been shot in the leg. He was transported to the hospital.

Citizens with information that can help solve this or any other crime are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.