NEW ORLEANS– The NOPD is investigating an early morning shooting in the 4000 block of South Derbigny Street.

Investigators say that they were called about the shooting around 4 a.m. when a man arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

His condition is currently unknown.

Citizens with information that can help solve this or any other crime are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.