NOPD investigates pair of unrelated traffic fatalities overnight

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating two unrelated fatal traffic accidents overnight.

The first claimed the life of an adult male when his Jeep Wrangler overturned Saturday night before 9 p.m. at the intersection of I-10 West and I-610 West.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead on scene. The passenger of the vehicle was transported to the hospital by EMS.

The second fatality occurred at 1:35 a.m. Sunday during a crash near the intersection of Franklin Avenue and Selma Street. Upon arrival, officers discovered an adult male deceased at the location.

Detectives learned that the victim was traveling southbound on Franklin Avenue at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the vehicle and struck a light pole in the 6400 block of Franklin Avenue, which caused the vehicle to catch fire, at which time the New Orleans Fire Department was notified.

The NOFD attempted to retrieve the victim from the vehicle and extinguish the fire but was unsuccessful.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will determine official cause of death and release both victim’s names, upon completion of autopsies and notification of family.