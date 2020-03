NEW ORLEANS– The NOPD is investigating a shooting that happened overnight in the 1300 block of Willowbrook Drive in New Orleans East.

According to investigators, a man was shot multiple times at that location and taken to the hospital in unknown condition. The incident was first reported to police at about 3:41 a.m. and was confirmed at about 4:28 a.m.



The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about this shooting or any other crime, call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.