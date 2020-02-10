NOPD investigates overnight murder on Crowder Boulevard

NEW ORLEANS– The NOPD is investigating a homicide that happened early Monday morning, in the 5700 block of Crowder Boulevard.

Investigators say that about 12:40 a.m., officers responded to a call of a shooting in the area. Upon arrival, they found a man lying in the street at the intersection of Crowder and Lake Forest boulevards suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information is available at this time. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will determine official cause of death and release the victim’s name, upon completion of autopsy and notification of family.

Homicide Detective Theo Kent is in charge of the ongoing investigation and can be reached at 504-658-5300 with any information regarding this incident.

Citizens with information that can help solve a crime are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.