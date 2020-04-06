NOPD investigates murder on Dumaine Street

NEW ORLEANS– The NOPD is investigating a homicide at the intersection of Dumaine and North Broad streets that happened on Sunday afternoon.

According to investigators, officers responded to a call of a shooting at the intersection of Dumaine and North Broad streets around 3:00 p.m. That’s where they found a man down and unresponsive. He was taken to the hospital by EMS where he later died.

Investigators are currently in the process of gathering evidence and information to identify the person responsible for this incident, as well as a motive.

