NOPD investigates murder in the CBD

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a murder in the Central Business District.

According to investigators, officers responded to a shooting call in the 500 block of Baronne Street around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday. When they got to the scene, they found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will determine the official cause of death and release the victim’s name, upon completion of an autopsy and notification of family.



Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact NOPD’s Homicide Unit at 504-658-5300. Citizens with information that can help solve a crime are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.