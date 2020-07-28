NOPD investigates multiple shootings, 1 murder overnight

NEW ORLEANS – It was a busy time for the NOPD as they spent last night working multiple separate shootings, including a double shooting and a homicide.

The first shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. on July 27 at the intersection of St. Anthony and North Johnson Streets, where one man was shot.

Shortly after 10:30 p.m., a double shooting was reported at the intersection of France and North Villere Streets, where one man and one woman were injured and taken to the hospital.

Another shooting happened around the same time in the 2600 block of Clover Street. One man was shot and taken to the hospital.

And around 12:30 a.m., one man died in the 500 block of Baronne Street after being shot.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call Crimestoppers at 822- 1111.