NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a kidnapping incident that happened on Thursday night.
According to NOPD, the incident happened in the Little Woods area.
Reports say the suspect allegedly went into the woman’s home forced her in his car, drove her to a different location, and assaulted her.
The report shows that police know who the suspect is.
