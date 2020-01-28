NOPD investigates homicide on South Rendon Street

NEW ORLEANS– The NOPD is investigating a homicide that happened around 3:00 p.m. on Monday in the 1900 block of South Rendon Street.

Officers responded to a call of a shooting at that location.

When they arrived on the scene, the responding officers found an adult male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital where he died.

Investigators say that they are in the process of gathering evidence and information to identify the person responsible in this incident, as well as a motive. There are no further details available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Homicide Detective Nicholas Davis at 504-658-5300. Citizens with information that can help solve a crime are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.