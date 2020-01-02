Victim identified in first homicide of 2020 in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS– NOPD detectives are investigating the city’s first homicide of 2020.

Around 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a shooting call in the 1100 block of Kinneil Road.

When they arrived on the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the chest.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The victim was later identified as 22-year-old Hakeem Smith.

Investigators say that the shooting actually occurred in the 10000 block of Willowbrae Drive, and the victim was taken to the Kinneil road location, where police were called.

Police currently have no suspects or motive in this crime.

If you can help, call CRIMESTOPPERS at (504) 822-1111