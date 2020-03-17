NOPD investigates fatal hit-and-run involving bicyclist in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS– The NOPD is investigating a fatal hit-and-run incident near the intersection of Hayne Boulevard & Reel Foot Street.

Investigators say that around 8:36 p.m. Monday, Officers were called to investigate a hit-and-run at that location. When they arrived, they found a man who had been seriously injured. He died at the scene.

Through further investigation, officers learned that the driver of an unknown vehicle was traveling eastbound on Haynes Boulevard when the vehicle struck a bicyclist, causing the victim to be thrown from the bicycle.

No further information is available at this time. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will determine the official cause of death and release the victim’s name upon completion of autopsy and notification of family.

Anyone with any additional information regarding this incident is asked to contact lead Traffic Fatality Detective Danny Ellis at 504-658-6208. Citizens with information that can help solve a crime are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.