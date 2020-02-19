NOPD investigates early morning murder in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS– The NOPD is investigating an early morning murder in New Orleans East.

Detectives say that around 3:30 a.m., Officers were called to the 6000 block of Downman Road where the found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

No further information is available at this time. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will determine official cause of death and release the victim’s name, upon completion of autopsy and notification of family.

Citizens with information on this stabbing are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.