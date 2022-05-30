NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a double shooting in New Orleans East on Memorial Day.
NOPD reported the shooting happened in the 7000 block of Crowder Boulevard.
According to police, a woman and man were shot early in the morning.
Reports show that the woman sustained a gunshot wound to her body and is being treated at a local hospital.
The man was also taken to the hospital to be treated for gunshot injuries according to police.
Stay updated with the latest breaking news, weather, and sports! Download the WGNO News App and subscribe to our daily headlines newsletter.