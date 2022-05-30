NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a double shooting in New Orleans East on Memorial Day.

NOPD reported the shooting happened in the 7000 block of Crowder Boulevard.

According to police, a woman and man were shot early in the morning.

Reports show that the woman sustained a gunshot wound to her body and is being treated at a local hospital.

The man was also taken to the hospital to be treated for gunshot injuries according to police.