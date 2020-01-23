NOPD investigates double shooting in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS– The NOPD is investigating a double shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon in New Orleans East.

Investigators say that Officers were called to the intersection of Reynes and Warfield Streets around 4 p.m.

When they arrived, they discovered that two men had been shot.

Both men were taken to the hospital. One man was transported by New Orleans EMS and the other was driven by a family member.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Anyone with additonal information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111.