NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Saturday night the New Orleans Police Department began investigating a deadly shooting in the Bywater area.
According to NOPD, a shooting took place in the 700 block of Poland.
Reports show one female and one male sustained single gunshot wounds to their bodies.
EMS transported the victims to a local hospital to be treated.
About 10 minutes later NOPD notified WGNO that the shooting had been updated to a homicide.
