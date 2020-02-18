NOPD investigates deadly motorcycle crash on the Highrise Bridge

NEW ORLEANS– The NOPD is investigating a traffic fatality that happened Monday evening on the eastbound Highrise bridge.

NOPD officers got a call of an accident with injury on the Highrise around 6:30 p.m. When they arrived on the scene, investigators were told that a motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on I-10 when he struck the back of a trailer that was attached to another vehicle, and which time was thrown from the motorcycle. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

No further information is available at this time. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will determine official cause of death and release the victim’s name, upon completion of autopsy and notification of family.

NOPD Traffic Fatality Detective Danny Ellis is leading the ongoing investigation and can be reached at 504-658-6208. Citizens with information that can help solve crimes are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.