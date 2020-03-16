NOPD investigates deadly hit and run in the French Quarter

NEW ORLEANS–The NOPD is searching for suspects in a deadly hit and run that happened at about 12:00 a.m. Monday on St. Louis Street near Bourbon Street.

According to investigators, a woman was killed when she was intentionally struck by a 4-door vehicle in the 700 block of St. Louis Street. The driver of that vehicle then fled the scene. Detectives are treating this case as a homicide.

The investigation into this deadly crash is ongoing.

If you have any information about this incident, please call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.