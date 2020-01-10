Victim identified in Carrollton area homicide

NEW ORLEANS– The NOPD is investigating a homicide that happened early Friday morning near the intersection of Burthe and Hillary Streets in the Carrollton area.

Investigators say that around 1:45 a.m., Tulane Police officers heard shots fired in the area of Burthe and Hillary Streets.

When they arrived on the scene, they found a man inside of a car suffering from a gunshot wound.

Tulane Police then notified the NOPD.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Orleans Parish Coroner later identified the victim as 21-year-old Lee Long.

If you have any information about this homicide, call CRIMESTOPPERS at (504) 822-1111.