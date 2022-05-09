NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Monday, the New Orleans Police Department began investigating a shooting in Bywater.
According to NOPD, the shooting happened in the 4500 block of North Rampart Street. Initial reports show that a man sustained a gunshot wound to his body.
EMS transported the victim to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.
There is no additional information on the incident.
