NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On May 23, the New Orleans Police Department began investigating an armed robbery in the Warehouse District.

According to NOPD, the incident happened at the intersection of Julia Street and Convention Center Blvd.

Police reported the incident around 3:30 a.m.

A man was shot in the elbow according to police.

Reports show that detectives determined that the shooting incident occurred during the attempted commission of an armed robbery.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with additional information that can aid in this investigation is urged to call NOPD Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080 or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.