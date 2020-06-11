NOPD investigates Annette Street homicide

NEW ORLEANS– The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened early Thursday morning in the 1400 block of Annette Street.

According to investigators, officers got a call about a shooting at that location around 2:00 A.M. When they got on the scene they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will identify the victim and official cause of death upon completion of autopsy and notification of family.

Homicide Detective Arin Starzyk is in charge of the ongoing investigation and can be reached at 504-658-5300 with any additional information, or those with additional information can call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.