NOPD investigates a pair of late night shootings in Lower Ninth Ward

NOPD

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD reported a pair of shootings in the Lower Ninth Ward on Sunday night with the first occurring in the 1500 block of Tupelo Street.

An initial report received by WGNO at 11:23 p.m. showed one male victim was transported to the hospital by EMS after sustaining a gunshot wound.

In another report received two minutes later, the NOPD revealed a second shooting – this one occurring near the intersection of Caffin and St. Claude avenues. In this incident, police say one man was hospitalized with a gunshot wound of his own.

At this time, there has been connection made between the two shootings, and there is no further information available on either incident.

