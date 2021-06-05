NOPD investigate deadly hit-and-run crash

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) —NOPD is investigating a fatal hit-and-run vehicle crash that happened Friday night.

The incident happened around 10:00pm near the intersection of Hayne Boulevard and Unity Drive.

According to NOPD an officer was flagged down and informed about the crash by a citizen.

Upon arrival, the officer discovered an unresponsive male lying in the roadway near a heavily damaged motorcycle.

The individual was dead on scene according to police.

Investigators believe the victim was operating a motorcycle when the hit-and-run crash occurred with another unknown vehicle that fled the scene.

No more information is available. Please check back for updates.

Anyone with additional information that can aid this investigation is asked to contact Traffic Fatality Investigator Richard Chambers at 504-658-6205, or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.