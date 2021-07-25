NOPD: Fatal car accident involving 5 people in Seventh District early Sunday morning

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — July 25, the New Orleans Police Department began investigating a traffic fatality on Interstate 10 East near Mile Marker 248.

NOPD Seventh District officers responded to a three-vehicle accident around 3:58 a.m.

The initial investigation showed a driver of a sedan, was heading eastbound on Interstate 10 when for unknown reasons it struck an SUV, on its passenger side.

The SUV crashed into the highway’s center guardrail and continued to move several feet before coming to rest in the left lane. Soon after, a third vehicle hit the back of the SUV.

According to officers, five people were involved in the accident.

The driver who was heading eastbound in the sedan remained at the scene of the crash. The SUV had two women and a man inside. The driver of the SUV, a woman, was taken to the hospital. The other woman passenger of the SUV was dead on the scene. The man from the SUV remained on the scene.

The driver of the third vehicle was taken to the hospital for treatment.

No further information is available at this time. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will identify the decedent and determine the official cause of death, upon completion of autopsy and notification of family.