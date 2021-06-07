NOPD: Early morning shooting in New Orleans East leaves one man dead

NEW ORLEANS — Early Monday morning, the NOPD began investigating a homicide that occurred in the Little Woods area.

Shortly after 4:00 a.m. NOPD Seventh District officers responded to a call of an aggravated battery by shooting in the 8600 block of Chase Street.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male with multiple gunshot wounds inside of a residence. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will identify the victim and official cause of death upon completion of autopsy and notification of family.

No additional details are available at this time.

Homicide Detective Lucretia Gantner is in charge of the ongoing investigation and can be reached at 504-658-5300 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.