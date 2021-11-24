NOPD: Roadside assistance vehicle involved in 4-car pileup on I-610 East

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The four-car pileup was caused when an 18-wheeler lost control and struck the rear of a DOTD Interstate Motorist Assistance Patrol (IMAP) unit.

According to the NOPD, the accident was reported shortly after 1:00 p.m.

The crash occurred on I-610 East at Canal Street. Traffic is backed up due to the closure of the righthand lane.

The NOPD says the IMAP Worker was parked on the side of the interstate when it was struck by the 18-wheeler. The 28-year-old driver suffered some back injuries, but they are not considered life-threatening.

There are no further details available at this time. WGNO has a crew on the scene and will be updating this article as information comes in.

1:24pm…. MAP unit driver struck by vehicle, EB 610 past Canal Blvd. 2 right lanes blocked pic.twitter.com/r3OUyz7BoV — TTN New Orleans (@TotalTrafficNO) November 24, 2021