NEW ORLEANS – A 40-year-old man was robbed in New Orleans East yesterday after his dog bit another dog.

The incident occurred just after 1 p.m. on April 7 in the 7100 block of Bunker Hill Road, according to initial reports by the NOPD.

The victim’s dog bit another man’s dog, and an argument ensued. The owner of the bitten dog pulled out a handgun during the argument, according to the NOPD.

The armed man made off with the victim’s wallet, keys, and money. No further details have been released.