NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department sent its Bomb Squad to the 2600 block of D’Abadie Street in the 7th Ward on Monday afternoon.

The move was a precautionary measure regarding a package allegedly containing suspicious items.

WGNO received information that the NOPD investigation revealed the package was not a threat and the scene was safe.