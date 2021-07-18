NOPD: Crash kills pedestrian in First District early Sunday

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a traffic fatality that happened on Interstate 10 West, just past the Norman C. Francis Parkway overpass.

Around 3:46 a.m., on Sunday, First District officers responded to reports of a car crash.

When officers arrived, they located a man lying on the shoulder of the road on the Carrollton Avenue/Airline Highway exit and a silver vehicle lying near the adjacent railroad tracks.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

#NOPDAlert: Investigation under way into traffic fatality on I-10 West at the Norman C. Francis Parkway overpass. Initial information shows male victim declared deceased at the scene. pic.twitter.com/MjbSzNOWU1 — NOPD (@NOPDNews) July 18, 2021

Through investigation, it was determined that a woman driver was traveling west on I-10 and she maneuvered to exit at the Carrollton Avenue/Airline Drive exit. At the same time, a man was reportedly walking in the roadway at that location when the vehicle struck him.

The investigation revealed, the vehicle continued a short distance, leaving the roadway and coming to rest near the railroad track.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to a local hospital by EMS for treatment.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release official identification of the decedent upon completion of autopsy and notification of family.

WGNO will update this story as more information becomes available.