NOPD continues search for missing man as his 90th birthday on Christmas Eve draws near

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) —The New Orleans Police Department is requesting assistance in locating an 89-year-old local man, who has been missing since Dec. 10.

According to a follow-up reports from both the NOPD and Step Up Louisiana, Bryant Gilbert was last seen via security video leaving his residence headed toward Lake Forest Boulevard at around 9:30 a.m. on that date. Gilbert, who turns 90 on Christmas Eve, suffers from both dementia and congestive heart failure and is believed to have been without his medication since.

Gilbert stands 5-foot-2 and weighs 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing khaki pants, a plaid shirt (red, black and white) and a blue ball cap representing the Dallas Cowboys.

Anyone with additional information on Gilbert’s whereabouts is asked to contact NOPD Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070.