NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) consent decree remains in effect following a hearing to terminate it on Wednesday, June 28.

The City of New Orleans filed a motion to terminate the consent decree, and oral arguments were heard in court on Wednesday.

Judge Susie Morgan said she would take the city’s motion under advisement.

There’s no word on when a decision will be made.

