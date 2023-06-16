NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) Consent Decree Monitor released its report on the Public Integrity Bureau’s (PIB) investigation into Officer Jeffrey Vappie, Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s former security guard.

The report suggests that the NOPD violated several areas of the consent decree during the investigation, including delaying response to the monitor’s request for information and not turning over some of that information.

According to the monitor, the PIB report also failed to consider some key evidence against Vappie.

The next public hearing for the consent decree is set for next Wednesday afternoon.

