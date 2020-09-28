NOPD confiscates 9 guns, 2 stolen, in Central City

NEW ORLEANS – NOPD officers confiscated nine firearms, including two stolen guns, while investigating reports of gunfire in Central City.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 1300 block of South Saratoga Street on September 19, according to the NOPD. After obtaining a warrant, officers searched a home in the area.

That search turned up nine firearms, including a Ruger Sr22 22lr handgun and a Glock 19 9mm handgun. Both had been reported stolen in February.

The investigation remains open.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Sixth District Persons Crimes detectives at (504) 658-6060.