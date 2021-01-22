NOPD command restructure following retirement of Captain James Scott

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department announced the retirement of Captain James Scott on Friday. The long-serving police captain spent time assigned to the First, Third and Fourth Districts during his stellar 47-year career.

Capt. Scott also spent time in the Special Operations Division (SOD) before being promoted to Captain of the Specialized Investigations Division (SID) and Investigation and Support Bureau (ISB).

“I would like to thank Captain Scott for his 47 years of dedicated service to NOPD. He has played a major role in this department,” said Superintendent Shaun Ferguson. “While he is retiring, we will still benefit from his knowledge and expertise through his participation as a reserve officer.”

Shortly after the announcement, Mayor LaToya Cantrell released a statement of gratitude toward Capt. Scott for his 47 years of public service.

“For nearly five decades, Capt. James Scott has served to protect his community in a wide range of positions,” said Mayor Cantrell. “His legacy will be felt in different districts and different divisions. We thank Captain Scott for his service and wish him the best on his retirement.”

Moving forward, the responsibilities of SID will be restructured in alignment with other changes in the Department.

Duties in the Crime Laboratory and Central Evidence and Processing will be divided into two separate units. Capt. Simon Hargrove will oversee CE and P and Lieutenant Bruce Haney has been promoted to the rank of Captain and assume command of the Crime Lab.

Following the retirement of Capt. Scott, NOPD has decided to make additional shifts in the command structure. Capt. Frank Young will move from his leadership role in the Fifth District to head the Criminal Investigative Division (CID).

Capt. Regina Williams will move from the Criminal Investigations Division to run the Fifth District.

“We must change and mature with the times to better serve our community,” said Chief Ferguson. “I will continue to make changes when necessary to bring about the most efficient outcomes.”