NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Tuesday, April 26, the New Orleans Police Department began investigating a deadly shooting in the French Quarter.

According to NOPD, the victim was a child who was shot in the 400 block of Burgundy.

Reports show the child was a female.

EMS took the victim to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The cause of the incident is unknown at the time.

WGNO’s Anna McAllister is on the scene.

According to witnesses, they say they saw and heard a man run out of a building on the 400 block of Burgundy with a girl in his arms bleeding.

WGNO will keep the story updated as more information becomes available.