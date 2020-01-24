NOPD Captain Jenerio Sanders retiring after 37 years on the force

NEW ORLEANS – Effective January 24, Captain Jenerio Sanders will retire after 37 years of service to the citizens of New Orleans.

A graduate of St. Augustine High School, Sanders entered the NOPD Education and Training Academy as a police recruit on January 23, 1983.

Sanders started as a patrol officer in February of 1984 and was promoted to Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Investigator in October of 1989.

He held that assignment from October of 1989 until he was promoted to Sergeant in March of 1995.

Holding the rank of Sergeant, he was transferred to the Investigative Services Bureau in March of 1999 and then to the Public Integrity Bureau in October of 2007.

In July of 2012, he was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant. At that rank, he served in assignments in the Second, Seventh, and Fourth Districts. He also served as a Lieutenant in the Field Operations Bureau and again in ISB.

In June of 2018, he was promoted to the rank of Commander/Captain, assigned to the Management Services Bureau until his decision to retire.

Capt. Jenerio Sanders retires after 37 years of service.



As a token of appreciation, Chief Ferguson presented Capt. Sanders w/ a Service of Excellence Award.



Thanks for all of your hard work & dedication to the Management Services Bureau. Your leadership will truly be missed. pic.twitter.com/Ld2vR1RLk6 — NOPD (@NOPDNews) January 22, 2020

NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said the retirement of ranking officers such as Sanders is a loss of institutional knowledge that will be missed in the department.

“I want to commend and congratulate Captain Sanders on over three decades of dedicated service to the citizens of New Orleans,” Ferguson said. “We wish nothing but the best for him and his family in their future endeavors.”

NOPD is implementing several shifts in command assignments necessitated by Sanders’ retirement.

The changes are as follows:

Captain Ceasar Ruffin will transfer from the Fourth District to the Management Services Bureau.

Captain Lawrence Dupree will move from the Seventh District to assume command of the Fourth District.

Captain MIchael Glasser will move from the Major Narcotics Squad to assume command of the Seventh District.

Major narcotics will be brought under Captain James Scott to better coordinate with criminal intelligence. Lt. Roy Phillips will report to Captain Scott.

“I want to thank these officers for taking on these new roles,” said NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson. “We are always looking for ways to better serve our city and I continue to be impressed and humbled by the dedication the men and women of the NOPD have toward their duty.”