NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man arrived at a hospital Wednesday afternoon, suffering from a gunshot wound, the New Orleans Police Department began investigating soon after. Officers say they were made known of the incident just before 12:10.

According to the NOPD, the shooting happened in the New Orleans East Pines Village neighborhood on Selma and Stemway Streets. After the man was shot, he was taken to the hospital by private car.

No further information is available but the NOPD is in the process of the gathering evidence and information in order to determine a possible suspect and motive. The victim’s condition is not known at this time.

Anyone with additional on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Fifth District detectives at 504-658-6050 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.