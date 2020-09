NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is investigating a quadruple shooting that occurred late Thursday night on Rayne Drive, near Paris Ave.

NOPD responded to the 4100 block of Rayne Drive at 9:38 p.m.

Reports show at least three people were killed in the shooting, and a fourth victim was transported to an area hospital with a gunshot wound.

This is a developing situation. Check back for updates.