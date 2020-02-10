NOPD asks for help to recover stolen gun

NEW ORLEANS– The NOPD is asking for help in locating a firearm reported as stolen in an auto burglary that happened on January 11, 2020.

According to investigators, at around 7:15 p.m., a car parked in a garage located in the 300 block of Canal Street was burglarized. During the burglary, a Smith and Wesson 9MM (Model SD9VE) gun was stolen out of the vehicle.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080, or call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.