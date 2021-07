Alfred Elder

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD is seeking assistance in locating a 78-year-old man who was reported as missing on Sunday morning.

Alfred Elder, who stands 5-foot-9 and weighs 240 pounds, was last seen in the 2200 block of Felicity Street.

Elder was last seen wearing a black and gray shirt, black denim shorts and a blue baseball hat.

Anyone with additional information on Elder’s whereabouts is asked to contact NOPD Sixth District detectives at 504-658-6060.