NOPD asks for help locating missing teen

Shaniceya Guillory

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 16-year-old Shaniceya Guillory, who was reported missing on Sunday, April 25.

Guillory was last seen in good health by her mother at around 10:50 p.m. on the same day.

Guillory is described as standing 5’7” tall and weighing about 200 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black Nike shirt with white writing, black tights, and tennis shoes.

NAME: Shaniceya Guillory

AGE: 16

HEIGHT: 5’7″

WEIGHT: 200 lbs

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Guillory is asked to contact Fourth District detectives at 504-658-6040.