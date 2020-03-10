NOPD asks for help in locating stolen vehicle

NEW ORLEANS– The NOPD is asking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle reported stolen in the Fourth District on March 6, 2020.

Investigators say that around 5:15 a.m., the pictured 2007 Chevrolet Silverado truck was taken from the 5000 block of MacArthur Blvd. The vehicle has an identifiable red camper affixed to the trailer bed, a “Who Dat” bumper sticker, and a spare tire with a black rim on the rear driver’s side. The truck bears Louisiana license plate #X219215.

Anyone with information of the whereabouts of the reported stolen truck is asked to contact Fourth District detectives at 504-658-6040 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.