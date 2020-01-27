NOPD asks for help in locating State Street armed robbery suspects

NEW ORLEANS– The NOPD is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects wanted for an armed robbery in the 3600 block of State Street.

Investigators say that the incident occurred around 3:45 a.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020. During the armed robbery, the victim’s 2015 Chevrolet Colorado was taken.

It was later recovered by officers in the Second District.

The victim described the first perpetrator as an adult black male, approximately 5’8” tall, slim build and short hair. The second perpetrator was described as a female wearing a bun hairstyle with a slim build.

During the course of the investigation, the pictured subjects were reportedly observed on surveillance video walking in the block of the incident a minute before it occurred.

Anyone with any information regarding the pictured subjects is asked to contact Second District detectives at 504-658-6020. Citizens with information that can help solve a crime are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.