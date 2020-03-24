NOPD asks for help in locating missing teen

NEW ORLEANS– NOPD officers are searching for 15-year-old Don Joseph Patterson who was last seen by his family members around 6 a.m. on Monday, March 23, 2020.

The reporting person told police that the juvenile was last seen inside of their residence located in the 400 block of Whitney Avenue. The reporting person then noticed that Patterson had left the residence without consent. He has not been seen or heard from since.

Patterson was last seen wearing a black colored sweatshirt with green colored patches and black colored sweatpants.

Anyone who sees Patterson, or has any information regarding his whereabouts is asked to notify Fourth District detectives at 504-658-6040.