NOPD asks for help in locating missing man

NEW ORLEANS– The NOPD is asking for help in locating a man reported as missing from the 1300 block of South Derbigny Street.

34-year-old Curtis Hamilton was last seen at the home of a relative at that location on October 28th, 2019. He has not been seen or heard from since that time.

Hamilton is described as a black male, standing approximately 5’6” and weighing approximately 135 pounds with brown eyes and is heavily tattooed. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket and blue jeans

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Sixth District detectives at 504-658-6060, or call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.