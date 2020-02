NEW ORLEANS– The NOPD is searching for a man that hasn’t been seen since last month.

Investigators say that 30-year-old Lorenzo Sparks last spoke with a family member on January 25, 2020. Sparks has not been heard from or seen since that time.

Sparks is described as a black male, standing about 6’0” and weighing about 150 pounds. He is known to frequent the French Quarter area.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080.